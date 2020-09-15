Pennsylvania: Mail ballots can’t be discarded over signature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials in the presidential battleground of Pennsylvania have told counties they cannot reject a ballot solely because an election official believes a signature doesn’t match the one in the voter’s file. The guidance prompted the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania and the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh to drop a federal lawsuit Monday. The groups had sought to ensure voters could fix ballots that are missing signatures or flagged for a mismatch. Concerns have risen that thousands of November mail-in ballots could be discarded in a state that helped propel President Donald Trump to the White House in 2016.