Pandemic forces journalists to rethink campaign coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic has forced news organizations to rethink how they cover the presidential campaign — and some journalists say that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Being off the road has made organizations redeploy resources and be more enterprising, and able to respond when the question of voting access became a major issue. In particular, they’ve had to hustle to be able to achieve a goal of staying in better touch with voters. It’s a day-to-day challenge for editors and producers, like when President Donald Trump unexpectedly hosted an indoor campaign rally in Nevada over the weekend.