Pakistan’s top court postpones appeal in Daniel Pearl case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court has postponed for two weeks the much-awaited appeals hearing against the acquittal earlier this year of a British-Pakistani man and three others in the 2002 kidnapping and killing of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. According to a defense lawyer for the Pearl family, the Supreme Court announced the postponement in the case after the chief prosecutor failed to show up in court following a death in the family. Pearl disappeared on Jan. 23, 2002 in the southern port city of Karachi while working on a story about Pakistani militants. A videotape received by U.S. diplomats a month later confirmed the 38-year-old Pearl was dead.