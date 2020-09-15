 Skip to Content

Outside investigators look at South Dakota AG’s fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says her administration is bringing in outside investigators to look into how the state’s attorney general struck and killed a man with his car. She did not give a timeline Tuesday on when information on the crash would be released. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking near a rural highway on Saturday night. He says he initially believed he hit a deer and only realized that he hit a person after returning to the site the next day. The state Highway Patrol is overseeing the investigation. But Noem’s administration has called in outside crash reconstruction experts and criminal investigators.

