Nice Wednesday but much cooler by Thursday

The warmer weather certainly felt nice Tuesday despite the gusty southwest winds. It was also nice seeing more of the sunshine Tuesday! It will still be mild Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s as the southwest winds taper down to near 10 mph. A cold front will pass through the area Wednesday morning, but we are not expecting any rain with it. It will keep our highs from the upper 60s north ot mid 70s south however. Otherwise it will be pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and northwest winds around 8-17 mph. So it will be a touch breezy, but not as strong as Tuesday.

Even cooler air will roll in for Thursday and Friday with highs just into the upper 50s as high pressure builds in from Canada. We are expecting plenty of sunshine with perhaps a few clouds popping up Friday. The lows should reach around 39 Thursday morning and the lower 30s Friday morning. So yes there is a good chance of frost late Thursday night into Friday morning. Some of the colder spots could even tumble into the upper 20s.

Saturday should be partly sunny and slightly warmer as southerly winds develop. The lows Saturday morning should hold in the upper to mid 30s with highs in the lower 60s. The south wind will increase for Sunday. That should boost lows into the 40s with highs around 70. The clouds will likely be more abundant as a weak front approaches from the west. It will bring a chance of a few showers late Sunday and Monday. At this point the rain amounts look pretty small. It will be warmer Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A dry day is shaping up for next Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures should still be mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. That's not bad for the first day of astronomical autumn!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 15-September 2020

On this date in weather history

1939 - The temperature at Detroit MI soared to 100 degrees to establish a record for September. (The Weather Channel)

1982 - A snowstorm over Wyoming produced 16.9 inches at Lander to establish a 24 hour record for September for that location. (13th-15th) (The Weather Channel)