Millennial Money: How frugal fashionistas can stay on trend

There are plenty of designer and luxury brands on the market, and in part because of Instagram’s fashion bloggers and influencers, they’re all the rage. Whether you want to invest in a quality item to last for years or you just want to treat yourself to a luxury label every once in a while, you can reduce your costs by shopping secondary markets or outlet stores. Stick to reputable sellers; some have experts who authenticate the items. Here’s how to save money on designer and luxury brands so you can rock the trendiest labels for less.