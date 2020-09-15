Merkel slams anti-Semitism ‘disgrace’ on Jewish group’s 70th

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is celebrating the renaissance of Jewish life in Germany but denouncing the “disgrace” of increasingly open anti-Semitism and racism as she marks the 70th anniversary of the country’s main Jewish group. The Central Council of Jews was founded in 1950 to represent Jews who had survived the Nazi Holocaust. Merkel noted that many Holocaust survivors couldn’t imagine a future in Germany. The country’s population of 83 million now includes some 200,000 Jews. The Central Council’s leader said Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic is acting as a “catalyzer” for anti-Semitism. Merkel said that when education and dialogue are insufficient to prevent acts of hatred, the full force of the law must be applied.