Men on motorcycles accused of harassing Yellowstone bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Two brothers accused of riding motorcycles off-road and harassing bison in Yellowstone National Park have pleaded not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Dallin McAllister, of Provo, Utah, and 36-year-old Tyler McAllister, of Gilbert, Arizona, entered the pleas Monday in federal court. Each is charged with operating a motor vehicle in prohibited areas and feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife. Yellowstone officials say the two drove off-road near a group of bison Friday evening in western Yellowstone. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports video posted online shows motorcyclists riding off-road within several feet of bison. The brothers didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.