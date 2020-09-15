Madonna to direct, co-write biopic about herself

NEW YORK (AP) — A biopic about Madonna has found a uniquely qualified director: Madonna, herself. Universal Pictures announced Tuesday that the studio is developing an untitled film about the pop star that Madonna will direct and co-write with “Juno” scribe Diablo Cody. Madonna said she wants the film to convey “the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.” The film will be produced by Amy Pascal, the former Sony Pictures chief who produced “A League of their Own,” the 1992 film co-starring Madonna.