Lions put cornerback Justin Coleman on injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions’ banged-up secondary will be without cornerback Justin Coleman against the Green Bay Packers. Detroit put Coleman on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after injuring his hamstring during a loss to Chicago. The Lions also signed defensive end Kareem Martin to the practice squad and released defensive end Jonathan Wynn from the practice squad. The Lions hope rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah will make his NFL debut at Green Bay on Sunday after he missed the opener with a hamstring injury. Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant also left the game against the Bears because of a hamstring injury.