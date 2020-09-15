Lego to ditch plastic bags for paper ones in its boxed sets

NEW YORK (AP) — Lego says it will be ditching the plastic bags inside its boxed sets and replacing them with paper ones. The Danish toymaker said it will start making the switch next year and the expects plastic bags be completely gone in the next 5 years. The bags are used to hold loose bricks in boxed sets. Lego, as well as other big brands, have been looking for ways to cut their plastic use in order to please customers increasingly worried about how their purchases impact the environment. Lego says the paper bags, which are recyclable, are easier for kids to open.