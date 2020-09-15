Japan PM Abe, Cabinet set to resign ahead of new leadership

TOKYO (AP) — Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Cabinet are set to resign Wednesday, clearing the way for his successor to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day. Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, announced last month that he was stepping down because of health problems. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, long seen as Abe’s right-hand man, was chosen Monday as the new head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, virtually guaranteeing his election as prime minister in a parliamentary vote Wednesday because of the party’s majority. Suga has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies.