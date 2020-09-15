Japan exports fall 15% in August as pandemic pummels trade

MITO, Japan (AP) — Japan’s trade surplus widened in August as the pandemic pummeled a wide array of industries and sapped consumer demand. The 15% drop in exports from a year earlier was outpaced by a more than 20% decline in imports. In one rare bright spot, exports to China rose 5%, but both exports and imports with the U.S. fell more than 20%. Trade in most categories of products declined in August, with exports of transport equipment such as vehicles falling 23%. Helping to boost the trade surplus, imports of oil, gas and other fuels plunged 45%. Exports had helped drive growth in recent years but have suffered as China’s economy slowed and the pandemic took hold.