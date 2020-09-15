India accuses China of violating pacts, militarizing border

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s defense minister is accusing China of violating past border agreements and increasing its military deployment along a disputed mountainous frontier in the Ladakh region. Rajnath Singh told Parliament that India has made counter-deployments along the rugged frontier to protect its interests and its troops have foiled transgression attempts by China. Relations between the two countries have often been strained, partly due to their undemarcated border. Since May, the two countries have been embroiled in a tense border standoff in Ladakh. In June they had their deadliest clash in decades. The Asian giants have accused each other of sending soldiers into rival territory and firing warning shots for the first time in 45 years.