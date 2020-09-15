Group pushes changes to Confederate imagery at Georgia park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — An activist group has presented its plans for changes to Confederate imagery at Georgia’s popular Stone Mountain Park, including a suggestion that it stop maintaining a colossal sculpture of Confederate leaders. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that members of the Stone Mountain Action Coalition spoke Monday at a meeting with board members of the association responsible for the park. The coalition is also proposing that officials remove the Confederate flags at the base of the mountain and change the names of streets and other park features with Confederate affiliations. But the proposal faces an uphill battle.