Greek minister: Force may be used to move homeless migrants

KARA TEPE, Greece (AP) — Greece’s migration minister says the government will use force, if necessary, to move homeless migrants to a new tent city after fires gutted an overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos. Some 12,000 people fled the fires at the Moria camp last week. Many are refusing to leave a nearby road where they’ve been camping out because they fear being detained at the tent city for months. Officials say that 800 of the 5,000 available places at the temporary facility were filled as of Tuesday. The migration minister said it would take at least six months to rebuild the Moria camp and he acknowledged the migrants and refugees will spend the winter in tents.