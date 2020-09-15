Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity to hold final listening session

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you live in a rural area and have some ideas for how to improve your community, you can share them Wednesday.

Governor Evers' Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity is holding it's last listening session.

Information will be compiled in a report and given to the governor to aid in preparing next year's budget.

"What have you seen succeed in your community when it comes to prosperity, what resources can be brought to there, how can the state help," said Missy Hughes, the secretary and CEO of WEDC.

Click here to register for tomorrow's listening session. It takes place virtually from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.