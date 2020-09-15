Gloria Estefan, Alex Rodriguez mark Latino impact on media

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gloria Estefan, Alex Rodriguez and Eva Longoria will be taking part in a monthlong celebration of Latino contributions to television. The Paley Center for Media’s tribute to the work of actors, journalists and other notable Latinos begins Wednesday. It will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. A bilingual component with education programs, interactive trivia and other elements is available at paleycenter.org. Highlights include “A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements on Television” and “Alex Rodriguez in Conversation.” The celebration is the first such event by Paley to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.