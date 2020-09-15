Germany boosts own vaccine makers in race for COVID-19 jab

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it is providing up to $892 million to support three domestic pharmaceutical companies that are developing vaccines against the new coronavirus. Science Minister Anja Karliczek said the government has already agreed to provide BioNTech and CureVac with 375-million euros and 230-million euros respectively to develop their mRNA-based vaccines. Talks with a third company are expected to conclude soon. , IDT Biologika, is developing a vector-based vaccine that delivers a coronavirus protein into cells to stimulate the body’s immune response. The agreement with the three companies is tied to specific milestones and would guarantee Germany 40 million doses of vaccine.