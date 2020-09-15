Foreman: No problems loading cars onto ship that overturned

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A foreman who oversees dock workers at a Georgia seaport says he saw no problems as hundreds of cars and trucks were loaded onto the cargo ship Golden Ray shortly before it overturned a year ago. Steve Farley testified Tuesday at a U.S. Coast Guard hearing to investigate what caused the large vessel to capsize after it departed the Port of Brunswick on Sept. 8, 2019. Farley said stevedores working under him loaded 360 vehicles onto the ship, which was carrying more than 4,200 total vehicles when it wrecked in St. Simons Sound. He said the vessel didn’t appear to be listing to one side. Farley said if the ship had been leaning, his crew would have stopped working.