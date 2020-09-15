Flaherty expected to start for the Cardinals against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (21-21, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-25, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Jack Flaherty (3-1, 3.08 ERA) Milwaukee: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.64 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and St. Louis will square off on Tuesday.

The Brewers are 14-15 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has slugged .380 this season. Billy McKinney leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Cardinals are 14-13 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.69, Adam Wainwright leads the staff with a mark of 2.91.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 26 RBIs and is batting .221.

Brad Miller leads the Cardinals with 23 RBIs and is batting .262.

INJURIES: Brewers: Brett Anderson: (right hip), Manny Pina: (knee).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.