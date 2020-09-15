Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open. Fans are gathering mask-free at football games. President Donald Trump is holding crowded indoor rallies. While some Americans may see such things as a welcome step closer to normal, public health experts warn the U.S. is setting itself up for failure — again. Mark Rupp, professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, says people are becoming “cavalier” about the pandemic.