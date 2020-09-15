Ex-UK lawmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail for sex assaults

LONDON (AP) — A former British lawmaker has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting two women a decade apart. Judge Philippa Whipple told Charlie Elphicke on Tuesday that he was “a sexual predator who used your success and respectability as a cover.” The judge said Elphicke had told “a pack of lies” in court, while his victims had shown “great courage” and told the truth. Elphicke was convicted in July at London’s Southwark Crown Court of three counts of assault against two victims on 2007 and 2016. Elphicke was elected as the Conservative lawmaker for Dover in 2010. He stepped down before last year’s U.K. election in December, and his now-estranged wife, Natalie, contested and won his former seat.