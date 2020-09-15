EU: Greece-Turkey crisis talks might include other nations

A top European Union official says third countries could be invited to talks aimed at easing a dispute between Greece and Turkey over energy rights that has brought warships to the eastern Mediterranean. Greece and Turkey have been involved in a standoff at sea for weeks over maritime boundaries in an area between Turkey’s coast, the ethnically divided island nation of Cyprus and several Greek islands that Greece claims as its jurisdiction. A Turkish research ship that has been operating in the area to Greece’s consternation returned to port for maintenance, giving EU diplomats a window to launch negotiations between Greece and Turkey. Germany is a likely candidate to participate, if the discussions are broadened.