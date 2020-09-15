Emmy predictions when predicting the future is folly

Stipulated: “Watchmen” will win the Emmy Award for best limited series and Regina King, its indomitable center, will be honored at Sunday’s mostly virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Most everything else about the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards is a question mark. Against that backdrop, Associated Press Television Writer Lynn Elber and AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy offer their predictions in the top categories. They predict “Succession” will win for best drama and “Schitt’s Creek” gets the best comedy crown. They also agree that Jeremy Strong of “Succession” will win best leading actor in a drama and Laura Linney of “Ozark” will be named best actress in a drama.