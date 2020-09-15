 Skip to Content

Drive-by shooting at federal courthouse in Phoenix wounds 1

2:48 pm National news from the Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a security officer has been wounded in a drive-by shooting outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix. Police say the security officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police also released a vehicle spotted leaving the area of the courthouse just before noon Tuesday. City Councilman Sal DiCiccio says in a statement that “multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest.” He says the officer was shot in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor federal building. 

Associated Press

