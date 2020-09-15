Drive-by shooting at federal courthouse in Phoenix wounds 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a security officer has been wounded in a drive-by shooting outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix. Police say the security officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police also released a vehicle spotted leaving the area of the courthouse just before noon Tuesday. City Councilman Sal DiCiccio says in a statement that “multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest.” He says the officer was shot in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor federal building.