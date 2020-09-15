Donald Trump Jr. stops in Rothschild

Rothschild (WAOW) -- Donald Trump Jr. stopped in Rothschild Tuesday to campaign for his father, President Donald Trump.

His speech focusing on just how important the Wisconsin vote is in November. Trump Jr. also claiming Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has done very little during his decades in office and attacked him for not getting out more and campaigning.

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by a narrow margin. Despite that, Trump Jr. says he's confident about taking the Badger state in 2020.

"You know honestly I think we'll do better," said Trump Jr. "In 2016 my father was just like every other politician, making promises, but now he's actually delivered. You know the guy that can build the greatest economy America has ever seen, Donald Trump. He did it once before, he's the guy that can do it again."

More than 100 people showed up to the event at Stoney Creek in Rothschild. Chairs were spaced out but few people were wearing masks.