CWA releases information on travel, access to President Trump event

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW)—The Central Wisconsin Airport will be open and accessible for all commercial flights on Thursday during President Donald Trump's visit.

The airport has release information on travel and event access at the airport.

Airline Travel Information:

Flights on American, Delta and United Airlines will be flying as scheduled, although there is a potential for flight delays.

Airline passengers must allow for extra travel time due to the potential for thousands of extra vehicles on the road throughout the day. Travel and vehicle access for afternoon departures will be severely impacted.

Airline passenger parking is designated in the West Lot.

The airport asks travelers to consider being dropped off by an All-American Taxi, Northwoods Cba, Uber, Lyft or a friend.

President Trump Event Access Information: