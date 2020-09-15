CWA releases information on travel, access to President Trump event

CWA releases information on travel, access to President Trump eventUpdated
MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW)—The Central Wisconsin Airport will be open and accessible for all commercial flights on Thursday during President Donald Trump's visit.
The airport has release information on travel and event access at the airport.
Airline Travel Information:
- Flights on American, Delta and United Airlines will be flying as scheduled, although there is a potential for flight delays.
- Airline passengers must allow for extra travel time due to the potential for thousands of extra vehicles on the road throughout the day. Travel and vehicle access for afternoon departures will be severely impacted.
- Airline passenger parking is designated in the West Lot.
- The airport asks travelers to consider being dropped off by an All-American Taxi, Northwoods Cba, Uber, Lyft or a friend.
President Trump Event Access Information:
- Parking will be available for the event in the Main Parking Lot on a first come first serve basis as there are a limited number of spots.
- Overflow parking will be available in the Mosinee Business Park at Crystal Finishing.
- No off pavement parking will be permitted on airport property. Violators will be ticketed and towed.
- The airport asks that those coming to attend the event consider being dropped off by an All-American Taxi, Northwoods Cba, Uber, Lyft or a friend.
- Having an event ticket does not guarantee access to the event.