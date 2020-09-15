Colorado city bans ketamine use amid Elijah McClain probe

DENVER (AP) — A suburban Denver city council has voted to temporarily ban the use of a powerful sedative by first responders in reaction to the death of Elijah McClain last year. The 23-year-old Black man was subdued by police in the city of Aurora and injected with ketamine by emergency workers. The Sentinel newspaper reports the ban went into effect Monday and will continue until a city investigation of McClain’s death is finished. McClain was stopped by police in August 2019 after a report of a person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms. Officers put McClain in a stranglehold. He suffered cardiac arrest.