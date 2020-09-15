Bulgarian politician gets 4-year sentence for extortion

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A district court in Bulgaria has imposed a four-year prison sentence on a deputy parliament speaker and head of a small opposition party who was convicted of extorting money from a restaurant owner. Veselin Mareshki heads the populist Volya party, which is closely linked to the pan-European far-right Identity and Democracy Party. Mareshki, who was found guilty of extorting money from the businessman and threatening to destroy his restaurant, denied wrongdoing and said his lawyers will appeal within the legal deadline. Tuesday’s decision must be confirmed by Bulgaria’s supreme court.