U.N.: Boat capsizes near Libya; 24 migrants presumed dead

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says that a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya. At least two dozen people drowned or were missing and presumed dead. A spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration said Tuesday that Libya’s coast guard intercepted three boats, and one of them had capsized. The incident occurred Monday. The tragedy came after a capsizing in August left at least 45 people drowned or missing and presumed dead, marking the largest number of fatalities in a single shipwreck off the coast of the North African country.