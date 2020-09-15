‘Birds in Art’ back at Woodson Art Museum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Birds in Art exhibit is back at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

This is the 45th year the exhibit has graced the gallery halls of the museum.

This year features 114 artists from 32 countries, eight artists from Wisconsin, and nine artists who are having their work in the exhibit for the first time.

"The Birds in Art Exhibition is the Yawkey Woodson Art Museum's flagship internationally renowned exhibition each fall. Always all new art work and it has become a perennial favorite for people in the area," said Amy Beck who is the marketing and communications manager for the museum.

Also featured this year is 'From My Space to Yours' which is a display of photos of the studios that artists in the exhibit work in.

The exhibit runs through November 29.

The master artist for 2020 is Timothy David Mayhew from New Mexico.

A full list of the artists participating can be found here.