Asian markets mixed after Wall Street rises on dealmaking

Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street surged on a flurry of corporate deal-making and Chinese economic activity improved. Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul rose. Shanghai was little-changed after the government reported retail sales rose 0.5% in August from a year earlier for the first growth this year. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.3%, erasing much of its loss from last week. Technology companies led the gains once again. Nvidia jumped after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings. Oracle climbed after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the tech partner of Chinese-owned video app TikTok.