2 dead of virus at US prison where executions are scheduled

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two inmates have died in as many days from coronavirus at the federal prison complex where the U.S. government plans to carry out two executions next week. As of Tuesday, more than 40 inmates had confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the prison complex, according to the agency’s statistics. The virus deaths are likely to raise alarm with advocates and lawyers for the condemned men over the spread of coronavirus at prison complex. The executions of Christopher Andre Vialva and William Emmett LeCroy are both scheduled to be carried out at the prison complex next week. The government carried out five other executions this summer.