Wisconsin Rapids Police Department cancels Trunk or Treat

1:29 pm Coronavirus, News, Top Stories
Image courtesy of the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)— On Monday, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department announced that they are cancelling the annual Trunk or Treat event.

The department says on a Facebook post that they are cancelling event due to concern for public safety in regard to COVID-19, because the event historically has high numbers of attendance.

"This has been our favorite event to host for our very supportive community (especially for the kids). We will miss seeing the friendly faces and great costumes," the post read.

Trunk or Treat 2020 CANCELLED Wisconsin Rapids Residents, unfortunately we are cancelling our annual Trunk or Treat...

Posted by Wisconsin Rapids Police Department on Monday, September 14, 2020
