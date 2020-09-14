Wisconsin Rapids Police Department cancels Trunk or Treat

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)— On Monday, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department announced that they are cancelling the annual Trunk or Treat event.

The department says on a Facebook post that they are cancelling event due to concern for public safety in regard to COVID-19, because the event historically has high numbers of attendance.

"This has been our favorite event to host for our very supportive community (especially for the kids). We will miss seeing the friendly faces and great costumes," the post read.