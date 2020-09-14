Wildlife rehab restricted

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Northwoods is home to wildlife and those who care for it. Now, the fear of spreading coronavirus between those two groups pushed the DNR to tie the hands of healers.

On August 21st, the Department of Natural Resources(DNR) emailed out new guidance to wildlife rehabilitation centers. It explained, "With the known potential risk of reverse zoonotic transmission (a human originating disease organism transmitted to an animal) it’s important for us to take some precautionary steps to protect North American species."

In short, it prevents rehabilitators from taking in new animals in the cat or weasel family (including badgers) unless staff plan to euthanize the patient.

Mark Naniot of Wild Instinct in Rhinelander said that would work as a preventative measure, in theory, but people are taking the animals' care into their own less qualified hands.

"It's horrible, absolutely horrible... You know these animals are out there suffering and you can't help," said Naniot.

Concern zoonotic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 heightened in August after the USDA confirmed multiple animal deaths at mink farms in Utah were linked to the virus.

However, U.S. Fish and Wildlife explained in this report that no cases have been confirmed in wild or free-range animals.

DNR Wildlife Health Conservation Specialist Amanda Kamps said there still is not enough information to risk the health of Wisconsin wildlife. "It's this temporary precaution to put into place now while we are learning that information and then hopefully can get some more information to maybe have different recommendations in the future."

As the state looks to the future, Naniot is struggling with the present. "We had two kids show up at the door with a mink that they found up the road that got hit by a car," he said. "two twelve-year-old girls. Are you supposed to tell them to leave it on the side of the road to die?"