Wausau School Board doesn’t reach decision on heading back to in person class; passes mask requirement

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Board of Education wasn't able to reach a decision during their meeting Monday evening when it came to deciding when to go back to in person classes.

Several motions were voted on by the board, but each ending in a 4-4 tie, thus meaning those motions failed.

"We find ourselves in a curious situation because we are currently an eight member board so that in the event we are not able to have a majority vote tonight then our original decision would have to stand," said board president Tricia Zunker.

The board also passed an item that requires all staff , students ages 5 and up as well as visitors to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth at all times in Wausau School District buildings.

There are some exceptions to the rule:

Face coverings can be removed outside as long as 6 feet of distance is maintained,

Face coverings may be temporarily removed to eat or drink, but care should be taken to maintain as much space as possible between people, recognizing it is not always feasible to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

People who are entering the school building during the day may be required by school staff to briefly remove their face covering for the purposes of checking identification.

Staff working alone in their offices, classrooms, vehicles, or other job locations, or other job locations who do not have any person-to-person interaction.

When communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing or has a disability, medical condition, or mental health condition that makes communication with a face covering difficult, provided that social distancing is maintained to the extent possible.

A letter on a letterhead will be required from a physician or licensed mental health practitioner in order for any staff, student ages 5 and older or visitor to be exempt from wearing a face covering.

The requirement will be evaluated each month at the school board meeting.

The board also voted to continue moving forward with fall sports as planned with safety precautions in place.