Wausau Mayor calling for high schoolers to apply to be poll workers

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Cities all over Wisconsin have struggled to bring in poll workers this year due to COVID-19. If you're a high schooler in Wausau, you could have a chance to help out.

Since the beginning of mayor Katie Rosenberg's term, one of her goals has been to involve more young citizens in the election process, even if they can't vote yet.

"One of the things I found out once I started here is that you can actually be 16 or 17 years old and be an election worker," she said.

Poll workers are often older, which means COVID-19 has prevented many from feeling safe enough to come out and work the polls. Leslie Kremer, the city clerk, says young people could be a solution.

"Having younger poll workers definitely helps if some of those can't work that day," she said.

If you are 16 or 17 years old and interested in working the polls, there are a few extra requirements you'll have to meet. You must have a 3.0 GPA, and you need to have permission from a parent and a school principal.

Finally, you'll also need to be in the school district that a polling location serves.

"It really lets them see all that goes into election day on an election," Kremer said.

Poll workers will be trained and paid for their time. The mayor says having different perspectives involved in the process will ultimately benefit the city too.

"Being able to bring those fresh perspectives in and maybe make it easier for people to vote, make it better, make it faster," Rosenberg said. "Whatever that is, just being a part of that discussion is really important. "

