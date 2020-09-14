Warsaw mayor mocked for pressuring DJ to change music

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw’s mayor has come under criticism after a video emerged of him demanding that DJs at a night club change their music, seeming to leverage his influence by stating “it’s my city.” Rafal Trzaskowski was the opposition candidate in an unsuccessful presidential bid this summer. He was attending a friend’s birthday party in a trendy club on the weekend when the video was reportedly taken of him trying to persuade the DJs to play funk music to dance to. The DJs told Trzaskowski and his friends that it was against their policy to take requests and did not change the music. The incident has provoked serious criticism as well as mockery.