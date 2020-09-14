Warmer for a few days then cooler again

A quick burst of warmth is ready to move into our region for Tuesday thanks to a low pressure system tracking through southern Canada. We will have some passing clouds Monday night with lows holding in the low to mid 50s. South winds will increase to about 15 mph later. Tuesday should bring hazy sunshine (smoke in the sky again). Highs will climb to the upper 70s to low 80s with southwest winds of 15-30 mph. The wind could even gust higher than that at times!

A cold front will push through by Wednesday morning. It is not expected to produce precipitation. However it will allow winds to become northwest and usher in cooler air. Lows will be in the upper 50s with highs from the mid 60s north to mid 70s far south.

Even cooler air will filter in by Thursday. Lows will be around 40 with highs in the upper 50s, despite quite a bit of sunshine. Friday looks partly sunny. There could be some frost in the morning with lows in the low to mid 30s. Highs should again climb to the upper 50s.

Some moisture will try to sneak back into our area for the weekend. As a few weak disturbances move in we have a small chance of a shower Saturday. Highs will be around 62. There is a 30% chance of some showers or thunderstorms Sunday as highs climb to the low 70s. Gusty south winds will also develop.

Any showers should end early next Monday followed by partly sunny skies. It looks comfortable with highs in the lower 70s.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 14-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1944 - A very destructive hurricane swept across Cape Hatteras and Chesapeake Bay, side swiped New Jersey and Long Island, and crossed southeastern Massachusetts. The hurricane killed more than four hundred persons, mainly at sea. The hurricane destroyed the Atlantic City NJ boardwalk. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1970 - The temperature at Fremont, OR, dipped to 2 above zero to equal the state record for September set on the 24th in 1926. (The Weather Channel)