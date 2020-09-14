VP Pence hits ‘law and order’ theme and touts pandemic response during Janesville event

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Vice President Mike Pence continued to push the campaign's law and order theme today during a stop in Janesville where he denounced acts of violence against law enforcement in wake of the shooting of two Los Angeles County deputies.

The VP kicked off his remarks at the Holiday Inn in Janesville by acknowledging the two LA County Sheriff Deputies shot and critically injured on Saturday, calling it a tragic attack against law enforcement.

“Bringing violence against innocent people or against law enforcement must stop and it must stop now,” said Pence. “Those who do those such things will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Pence also thanked law enforcement in Kenosha after days of unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake that ignited protests, some nights turning violent and destructive as rioters looted and burned buildings to the ground.

He also took aim at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for supporting the idea to redirect funding from police departments, an idea the Trump administration opposes.

“I'll make you a promise we're not are not going to defund the police not now, not ever.”

The VP’s visit is one out of three campaign stops from the Trump re-election team this week. On Wednesday Donald Trump Jr. will be in Wausau and President Donald Trump will host an event in Mosinee on Friday.

VP Touts Pandemic Response

A coronavirus vaccine will be created before the end of the year said Pence to a crowd of a couple of dozen supporters.

“Even though Biden said no miracle is coming, we are on track to have the first coronavirus vaccine before the end of this year,” said Pence.

Hand sanitizer and masks were offered to every attendee upon entry but many chose not to wear a mask.

The VP, who chairs the coronavirus task force, touted the administration's response to the pandemic such as testing efforts and having a large supply of ventilators.

During his second visit to Wisconsin this month, the VP also said the administration will continue to open up American businesses even as cases surge in Wisconsin, hitting college campuses especially hard.

UW-Madison and UW- La Crosse has already begun shelter in place orders, mandating a two-week quarantine order for students staying in the dorms to try and lessen the spread of the virus.

Pence acknowledged the lives lost during this pandemic, maintaining that the administration is doing everything possible to reduce the spread.

“Because of this president's leadership, we're slowing the spread, we’re protecting the vulnerable,” said Pence.

The Biden campaign called out the Trump administration for not doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It didn’t have to be this bad," said Kate Bedingfield, Biden's campaign manager, and communications director. "Joe Biden has a plan to address the pandemic and build our economy back better. Instead of handing out massive tax breaks to giant corporations and the wealthy, he’ll invest in workers, support small businesses."