Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen says it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of a plea deal with the U.S. government in connection with its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry D. Thompson to design and implement compliance programs aimed at preventing behavior like that evidenced by the scandal. The company made cars rigged to cheat on U.S. diesel emissions tests, and paid more than $33 billion in fines and settlements.The Wolfsburg-based carmaker said in a statement that steps taken during the monitoring period included a uniform code of conduct across all its businesses, an expanded whistleblower system and establishing a top-level compliance commitee.