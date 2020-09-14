Vietnam court sentences 2 to death over land dispute clash

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Vietnamese court has sentenced two villagers to death in the killings of three policemen during a clash over a land dispute. State media say 27 other villagers received sentences of up to life imprisonment. The two men’s 84-year-old father, a village elder, was fatally shot during the violence. The defendants were accused of killing the three policemen as the authorities advanced on the village. Police were trying to stop the villagers from blocking the building of a wall around a military airport on land they said belonged to the village. Land disputes are common in Vietnam because the government does not recognize private land ownership.