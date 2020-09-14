US lawyer says Assange faces decades in prison if convicted

LONDON (AP) — An American lawyer has told an extradition hearing for Julian Assange that the WikiLeaks founder faces decades in prison if he is convicted on spying charges in the United States. U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 17 espionage and one computer misuse charge over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison. Attorney Eric Lewis, appearing as a defense witness, said the scope of the indictment pointed to “a very aggressive approach to sentencing on the part of the government.” He said Assange could get anything between 20 and 175 years. The extradition hearing is due to continue until early October.