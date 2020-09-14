US eyes building on Arab-Israel deals to end Gulf crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is hoping to capitalize on agreements to be signed this week between Israel, the United Arab Emirate and Bahrain by pressing for an end to a dispute that has roiled relations between the Gulf Arab countries. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the U.S. is hopeful the spirit of those deals will spur Saudi Arabia and its regional allies will end a two-year blockade on neighboring Qatar. Pompeo made the comments at the opening of the U.S.-Qatar strategic dialogue at the State Department that was also attended by Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and their Qatari counterparts.