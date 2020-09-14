 Skip to Content

US envoy lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace talks process

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan is in Pakistan to express his gratitude for Islamabad’s role in helping launch the much-awaited negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan representatives. The historic negotiations kicked off over the weekend in Qatar, a Middle East nation where the Taliban have maintained a political office for the past several years. Washington’s peace envoy and a U.S. delegation visiting Pakistan praised its assistance in efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the 17-year war. The U.S. team met with Pakistan’s army chief in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Monday. 

Associated Press

