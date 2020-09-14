UN enlists slew of celebrities for film on global issues

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has enlisted a slew of celebrities including multi-Grammy winner Beyonce, actor Don Cheadle and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai for a film promoting actions to tackle the world’s biggest issues from the COVID-19 pandemic to poverty and inequality. The 30-minute film entitled “Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times” is set for broadcast globally. It will premiere on the UN YouTube channel on Sept. 19. The U.N. said the film will explore current times, “the multiple tipping points our planet faces, and the interventions that could transform our world over the next 10 years.”