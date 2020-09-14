Turkey: Survey ship at heart of Med row at port for resupply

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s top diplomat says a research ship at the center of a diplomatic row with Greece has pulled back to shore to resupply but its survey of hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean will continue. The foreign minister told private broadcaster NTV that this was incorrectly interpreted as a “retreat” because a new Navtex, or international maritime safety advisory, was not issued. Greek officials on Sunday welcomed the survey ship’s return to port. The dispute over hydrocarbon resources has triggered a military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean.