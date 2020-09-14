The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin announces COVID-19 Impact Catalog

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin is hosting its first-ever "Month of Giving" by introducing the COVID-19 Impact Catalog.

COVID-19 has impacted nonprofits in through loss of revenue, canceled events and impacted yearly appeals. The COVID-19 Impact Catalog is meant to support local non profit agencies by raising awareness and providing a platform of giving toward their needs.

The catalog is a crowdsourcing platform that will feature 19 charitable causes, representing various program needs. Categories in the catalog include:

Basic Needs: Food & Shelter

Childcare Services

Access to Medical & Legal Assistance & Home Safety

Education & Youth Enrichment

Information Access

Donors will be able to browse through a list of organizations and give to an organization that is important to them. Donors also have the opportunity to donate to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund partnership between the Community Foundation and United Way of Marathon County.

The catalog launches on October 1, and will remain open until October 31.

For more information leading up to the Impact Catalog click here.