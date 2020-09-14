Texas officer charged with assault in fatal 2019 shooting

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a Texas police officer has been charged with assault for fatally shooting a woman after a struggle over the officer’s stun gun last year. A Harris County grand jury indicted Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz Monday for shooting Pamela Turner in the parking lot of an apartment complex where they both lived in May 2019. Delacruz was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a felony that could lead to a sentence of five years to life in prison. Prosecutors said he’ll be given the chance to turn himself in. His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.